Tekne Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Tekne Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 616,002 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for about 28.2% of Tekne Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tekne Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SEA worth $137,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $8,709,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in SEA by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 290,642 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $65,020,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $12,863,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in SEA by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 50,400 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,757 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.75.

NYSE:SE traded down $2.41 on Monday, hitting $77.25. 6,946,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,546,038. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.76. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

