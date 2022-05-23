Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned about 0.20% of Teledyne Technologies worth $40,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDY stock traded up $7.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $393.42. The company had a trading volume of 273,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $374.03 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.17.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $504.75.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

