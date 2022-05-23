Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 108.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 550,512 shares during the quarter. Teleflex accounts for 1.2% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 2.26% of Teleflex worth $347,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Teleflex by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

TFX traded up $2.06 on Monday, hitting $289.36. 341,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,317. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.52 and a 200-day moving average of $322.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $256.77 and a 12-month high of $428.36.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

