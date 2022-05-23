Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Receives $7.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.80 ($8.30) to €9.00 ($9.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.50 ($6.91) to €6.60 ($7.02) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TEZNY traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.92. 11,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,134. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.79.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

