TerraUSD (UST) Market Capitalization Tops $784.39 Million

TerraUSD (UST) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. TerraUSD has a market cap of $784.39 million and approximately $59.83 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded down 34.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008738 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006566 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000451 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000297 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 11,278,951,456 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.