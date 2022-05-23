Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Billion

Brokerages expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) will post $3.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.90 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $3.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $15.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.54 billion to $16.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.48 billion to $16.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.
In other news, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,763 shares of company stock worth $1,164,351. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.45. 5,668,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,966,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $11.55.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
