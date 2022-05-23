Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Billion

Brokerages expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) will post $3.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.90 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $3.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $15.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.54 billion to $16.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.48 billion to $16.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

In other news, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,763 shares of company stock worth $1,164,351. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.45. 5,668,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,966,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $11.55.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

