Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $983.53 million to $1.04 billion. Texas Roadhouse posted sales of $898.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year sales of $3.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Gordon Haskett raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of TXRH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.18. 1,196,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,300. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $102.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.14%.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $359,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $872,001. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

