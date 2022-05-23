The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Tops $0.0238 on Top Exchanges

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008858 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00170521 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

