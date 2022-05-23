The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Raymond James decreased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.27.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $286.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,192,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.81. The stock has a market cap of $295.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.