The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $554.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $554.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $544.70 million and the highest is $565.00 million. Manitowoc reported sales of $463.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Manitowoc’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Manitowoc in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Manitowoc from $18.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,827,000 after purchasing an additional 95,428 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Manitowoc by 14.6% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,890,000 after acquiring an additional 295,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Manitowoc by 14.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,588,000 after acquiring an additional 281,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 0.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,539,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,357,000 after buying an additional 249,102 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTW traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.02. 1,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,023. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.91. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.53 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

