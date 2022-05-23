The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $19,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of PGR opened at $110.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.91. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $120.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.87%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $113,902.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $345,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,957 shares of company stock worth $8,632,952 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.