The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) dropped 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.20 and last traded at $46.20. Approximately 397 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.40.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

About The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGNF)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.