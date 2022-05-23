The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vita Coco.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America downgraded Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vita Coco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

NASDAQ COCO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.86. 7,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,044. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. Vita Coco has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In other Vita Coco news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin F. Roper purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $422,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,700. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COCO. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 16.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

