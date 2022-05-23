ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock Position Increased by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ThredUp worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter valued at $64,309,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,893,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,344,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 710.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,134,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,375 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ThredUp by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 360,102 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.02. ThredUp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a market cap of $431.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of -0.20.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.77%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

