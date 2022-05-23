Tiger King Hits Market Cap of $3.14 Million (TKING)

Tiger King (TKING) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, Tiger King has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One Tiger King coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Tiger King has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $34,090.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 158.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,929.35 or 0.32652386 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.54 or 0.00485166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00034136 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008480 BTC.

About Tiger King

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Buying and Selling Tiger King

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tiger King using one of the exchanges listed above.

