TNC Coin (TNC) Reaches Market Cap of $19.21 Million

TNC Coin (TNC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TNC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TNC Coin has a market cap of $19.21 million and $1.42 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TNC Coin

TNC Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup . TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TNC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

