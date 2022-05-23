TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives $32.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

Several research analysts have commented on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,516 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $1,452,569.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 350,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $37,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,592.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,354. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 148.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 22.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $794.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.79.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 119.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransMedics Group (Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.