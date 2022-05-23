TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives $32.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.67.
Several research analysts have commented on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,516 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $1,452,569.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 350,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $37,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,592.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,354. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ TMDX opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $794.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.79.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 119.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TransMedics Group (Get Rating)
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
