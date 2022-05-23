Travala.com (AVA) Price Reaches $0.72 on Top Exchanges

Travala.com (AVA) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Travala.com has a market cap of $36.77 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 265.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,793.49 or 0.84898849 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.48 or 0.00522114 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00034182 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,418.13 or 1.45249814 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,192,537 coins. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

