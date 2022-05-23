Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.14. Travel + Leisure reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.11 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 9.98%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $128,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $314,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at $781,158.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNL stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,125. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.40. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $66.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

