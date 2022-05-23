TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Shares Gap Up to $36.70

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.70, but opened at $38.67. TreeHouse Foods shares last traded at $39.52, with a volume of 1,610 shares.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.11. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.33 and a beta of 0.46.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after buying an additional 1,653,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 36.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,463,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,516,000 after buying an additional 2,263,323 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 24.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 16.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter.
About TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS)
TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.
