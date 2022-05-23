TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Shares Gap Up to $36.70

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.70, but opened at $38.67. TreeHouse Foods shares last traded at $39.52, with a volume of 1,610 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.11. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.33 and a beta of 0.46.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.40. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after buying an additional 1,653,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 36.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,463,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,516,000 after buying an additional 2,263,323 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 24.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 16.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

