Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 1,891 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 378,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

TCDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92. The stock has a market cap of $554.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 11,804 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $125,240.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 770,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,174,962.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 70.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCDA. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tricida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,324,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tricida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,115,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tricida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,054,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in Tricida in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,032,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tricida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,922,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

