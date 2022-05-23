Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Receives $31.32 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

NYSE:TRN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,529. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.69.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.83%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,551 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 214.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25,568 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

