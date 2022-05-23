Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Achieves Market Cap of $158,617.44

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Trinity Network Credit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded 50.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a market capitalization of $158,617.44 and $160,267.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,279.75 or 1.00018461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001709 BTC.

About Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Trinity Network Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

