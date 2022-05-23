Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 130 ($1.60) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.60) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox from GBX 145 ($1.79) to GBX 135 ($1.66) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of EBOX opened at GBX 94.30 ($1.16) on Thursday. Tritax EuroBox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.20 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 125 ($1.54). The company has a market capitalization of £398.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 101.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a quick ratio of 11.50 and a current ratio of 12.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

