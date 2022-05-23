Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.16 Million

Brokerages forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) will report sales of $114.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.90 million. Triumph Bancorp reported sales of $104.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year sales of $467.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $461.60 million to $473.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $519.74 million, with estimates ranging from $496.80 million to $546.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on TBK. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,759,000 after acquiring an additional 372,573 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBK stock traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,952. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $62.37 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.89.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.