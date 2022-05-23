Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Gap Up to $63.82

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $63.82, but opened at $66.42. Triumph Bancorp shares last traded at $67.21, with a volume of 851 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.85.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.20 and its 200-day moving average is $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

