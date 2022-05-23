Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Gap Up to $63.82

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $63.82, but opened at $66.42. Triumph Bancorp shares last traded at $67.21, with a volume of 851 shares.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.85.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.20 and its 200-day moving average is $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
