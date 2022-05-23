True North Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $424.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $444.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

