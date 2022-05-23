True North Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,279 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 439.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,413,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,927 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 178.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,389,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,845,000 after acquiring an additional 889,780 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $26,921,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 772,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,522,000 after acquiring an additional 354,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,290,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,639,000 after acquiring an additional 281,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTDR opened at $50.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 3.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average of $46.45. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $59.27.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

