True North Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,942 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,425,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,367 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,964,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,840,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,878,000 after purchasing an additional 950,247 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,638,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,996,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,367,000 after purchasing an additional 410,136 shares during the last quarter.

SRLN opened at $42.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.06. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $46.34.

