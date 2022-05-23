True North Advisors LLC Invests $473,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $35.04 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

