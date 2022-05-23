True North Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,437,000 after acquiring an additional 48,114 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,187,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,241,000 after buying an additional 30,590 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 695,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,465,000 after buying an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 634,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,878,000 after buying an additional 18,205 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $55.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average of $63.15. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $68.08.

