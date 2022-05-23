True North Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Aflac by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $55.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,357 shares of company stock worth $764,809 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

