True North Advisors LLC Takes $388,000 Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 36.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 24.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $27.34 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $91.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.33.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

