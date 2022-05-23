True North Advisors LLC Takes Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 436.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,945,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,120 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth $31,474,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,498,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,797 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,164,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,034,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

ETRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $7.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.59 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 105.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.40%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

