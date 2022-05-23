True North Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Yale University acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $453,589,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VPR Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $107,453,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $42.18 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.58.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

