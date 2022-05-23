Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,449 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Truist Financial worth $40,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 472.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

TFC traded up $1.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.50. 177,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,324,864. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

