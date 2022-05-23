Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,881 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $745,362,000 after buying an additional 3,460,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Twitter by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,935,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $839,260,000 after acquiring an additional 302,943 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $538,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $448,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Twitter from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

Twitter stock opened at $38.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.49 and a beta of 0.56.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud acquired 490,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $19,957,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,590,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,933,876.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 542,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,773,371 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

