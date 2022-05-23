U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Lessened by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,624 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,883,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.88. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

