U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 193,600 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 294,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 85,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 14,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,471,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949,391. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

