UBS Group Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 815 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.05) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.63) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.74) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.03) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($9.86) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.40) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 697.27 ($8.60).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 526 ($6.48) on Thursday. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 417.40 ($5.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,024 ($12.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 536.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 568.56.

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 480 ($5.92) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($118,343.20). Also, insider Julie Southern bought 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.09) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($12,267.65). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,130.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

