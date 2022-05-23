Unconventional Investor LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Unconventional Investor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 64,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,087,000. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises about 10.0% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000.

VPU traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.92. The company had a trading volume of 139,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,464. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.95. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $138.25 and a 1 year high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

