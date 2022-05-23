Unconventional Investor LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Unconventional Investor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,527,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 54,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $2.46 on Monday, reaching $139.54. 2,547,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,875,292. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.98. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.51 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.