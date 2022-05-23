Unconventional Investor LLC Makes New $566,000 Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Unconventional Investor LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,824 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,615 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $598,196,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,967,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,588,000 after acquiring an additional 110,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,149,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,466. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $117.02 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.78 and its 200 day moving average is $125.39.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

