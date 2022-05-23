Unconventional Investor LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Unconventional Investor LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF makes up about 0.3% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,090.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SKYY traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.36. The company had a trading volume of 447,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,787. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.95 and its 200 day moving average is $92.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.