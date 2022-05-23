Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.10 billion.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.51. 243,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,173,905. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UA. TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other Under Armour news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $45,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,944,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,579,000 after acquiring an additional 281,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,387,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,438,000 after purchasing an additional 122,446 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Under Armour by 45.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,300,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,573 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 26.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,830,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,485,000 after purchasing an additional 377,187 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Under Armour by 14.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,882,000 after purchasing an additional 190,513 shares during the period. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

