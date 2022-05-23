UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Raised by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,390,353,000 after buying an additional 149,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,618,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,821,210,000 after purchasing an additional 189,864 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,810,689,000 after purchasing an additional 172,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,835,603 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,452,425,000 after purchasing an additional 142,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.17.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,823,765. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UNH traded up $6.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $492.08. 2,227,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,333,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $510.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.10. The firm has a market cap of $461.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

