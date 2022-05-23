Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$143.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.95 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UEIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.71. The company had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,405. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average is $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.35 million, a PE ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $53.07.

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.06 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director William C. Mulligan bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $206,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 59.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

