Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Electronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.33.
NASDAQ UEIC opened at $26.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.50. Universal Electronics has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $53.07. The company has a market capitalization of $334.95 million, a P/E ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.10.
In other Universal Electronics news, Director William C. Mulligan acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $206,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.
Universal Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
