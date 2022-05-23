Unslashed Finance (USF) Market Cap Reaches $2.02 Million

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0955 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unslashed Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $10,030.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 270% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,071.87 or 0.85656292 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.21 or 0.00513175 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00034094 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000264 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,576.23 or 1.42042271 BTC.

About Unslashed Finance

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

