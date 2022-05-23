Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by Dorsey Asset Management LLC

Dorsey Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,348 shares during the quarter. Upwork accounts for approximately 4.2% of Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dorsey Asset Management LLC owned 1.13% of Upwork worth $49,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 101.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $88,529.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,833 shares in the company, valued at $415,136.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $28,128.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,977,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,021 shares of company stock valued at $961,135. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Upwork in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

Upwork stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.81. 72,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.84. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $141.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.70 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

